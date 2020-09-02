In Minsk, the court did not begin to consider the cases of the journalists of the Tut.by portal Aleksey Sudnikov and Nadezhda Kalinina, who were detained on September 1. The materials were returned to the Oktyabrskoye District Department of Internal Affairs to eliminate the deficiencies, reports “Interfax-Zapad” with reference to Sudnikov’s lawyer Alexander Khaetskiy.

“This means that my client is still in custody. Whether they will be released before the trial depends on the body in charge of the administrative process, ”said Khaetsky.

He explained that journalists can be left in the police department or sent to a pre-trial detention center, the case must be considered within 72 hours after the arrest.

There are also four employees of Komsomolskaya Pravda in Belarus and BelaPAN in the Oktyabrsky district police department. About 30 journalists gathered near the building, some of them were on duty there all night.

The journalists were detained at a student protest action on September 1 and charged under the article “Violation of the order of organizing or holding mass events.” She faces a fine or arrest.

On August 27, more than 50 journalists were detained in Minsk, including Lenta.ru correspondent Antonina Matveeva.

On August 9, presidential elections were held in Belarus. According to the Central Election Commission, Alexander Lukashenko, who ran for a sixth term, won 80 percent of the vote. This sparked massive protests that have been going on for three weeks. The first actions were violently dispersed, journalists, including those from Russia, were detained. They told about beatings by the security forces.