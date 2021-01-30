The Secretary General of the Emirati Journalists Association Abdul Rahman Naqi praised the generous generosity of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for allocating the land with an area of ​​1915 square meters, and the construction cost of 20 million dirhams, to cover the costs of architectural construction and equipment For the administrative headquarters of the association in Dubai. In an interview with Fujairah Satellite Channel, he said that more than 90% of the construction of the new building has been completed, and it is expected that the building will be delivered at the end of next March. Naqi added, “The association also includes radio and television media professionals, and those working on licensed websites, of course, all of them are editors, broadcasters, or photographers, according to the new statute.”





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

