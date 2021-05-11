Foreign journalists were banned from entering the Gaza Strip due to shelling and the escalation of the military conflict between Israel and Palestine. This was stated by the Border Crossing Authority under the Israeli Ministry of Defense. TASS…

The country’s authorities have closed the Erez checkpoint, the only passenger checkpoint in the northern part of the Gaza Strip. The Defense Ministry said in a statement that foreign journalists are prohibited from passing through Erez “until further notice.”

Earlier it was reported that the military wing of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas “Al-Qassam Brigade”, recognized as a terrorist organization in a number of Western countries, delivered an ultimatum to Israel, giving two hours to withdraw soldiers from the area of ​​the Al-Aqsa mosque.

On May 10, Israeli army tanks attacked Hamas targets, killing nine people. The attack was organized in response to the launching of explosive balloons and four rockets into Israeli territory. Rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel amid escalating tensions and acts of violence near the border and in East Jerusalem. The situation escalated after an Israeli court ruled to evict several Palestinian families from their homes in Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.