Access was restricted to institutional vehicles of Congress; collegiate is installed in this 5th

The installation session of the January 8 CPI, which investigates the acts that resulted in the depredation of the headquarters buildings of the Three Powers, did not allow journalists to enter this Thursday morning (May 25, 2023). At 8:30 am, media professionals were already barred from entering the commission. They were informed that only journalists from institutional vehicles of the Congress were allowed to follow the session in person. The measure would be the same adopted during the covid-19 pandemic. After the election of the president of the CPI, he will be able to define whether or not journalists can enter the session.