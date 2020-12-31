Sergei Yakupov, program director of the Press Club Academy of Journalism Workshop in Belarus, was exiled to Russia, his lawyer Anton Gashinsky said on December 31

By the decision of the investigation, he was released from the pre-trial detention center, he was taken to the airport under escort.

“Yakupov has not been charged today (of complicity in tax evasion. – Ed.). Instead, the investigation made a decision to release him and deport him to Russia. He got on a plane and is flying to Moscow, “RIA Novosti quotes Gashinsky.

According to the lawyer, Yakupov is in the status of a suspect in the Press Club case without a measure of restraint. He assumed that criminal prosecutions against him would be stopped.

The day before, Gashinsky reported that a petition had been filed against Yakupov to change the preventive measure. The release of Yakupov, who previously worked in Russia as a media manager, was also requested by the Russian media, including regional ones – there were about 15 applications.

As the representatives of the organization wrote in social networks, the Press Club is a platform for the professional development of the media community, and the arrests of its employees is a mistake.

Earlier, on December 22, searches were conducted in the office of the Belarusian Press Club and its employees, the portal wrote. TUT.by… The head of the project, Yulia Slutskaya, program director Alla Sharko, financial director Sergei Olshevsky, head of the Press Club Academy Sergei Yakupov, cameraman Pyotr Slutsky and journalist Ksenia Lutskina were detained.

They remain in custody in the SIZO.

By information Gashinsky, the employees of the “Press Club” were recognized as suspects in the criminal case under Part 2 of Art. 243 of the Criminal Code (tax evasion on an especially large scale).

After the presidential elections in Belarus, in which the current president of the country, Alexander Lukashenko, won, those who disagreed with the voting results took to the streets. Mass protests began in the republic, in which journalists from Belarusian and foreign media were detained.

Earlier that day it became known that the correspondent of the Belarusian website “First Region” Sergei Gordievich was charged with insulting the president of the republic.

It is not specified in what exactly the insult to the Belarusian leader was expressed. The Belarusian Association of Journalists recalled that on December 22, Gordievich was detained for 72 hours.

In addition, the association compiled a table listing all known cases in which the association sees violations of the rights of journalists related to their professional activities. In total, 540 media workers were arrested in the republic this year. As of December 28 behind bars nine journalists remain…