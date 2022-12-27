The American security services FBI and CIA have followed the Dutch journalist Willem Oltmans for decades. They reported, among other things, on his ties to Indonesian President Sukarno and his investigation into the assassination of John F. Kennedy. This is evident from classified documents released by US President Joe Biden.
