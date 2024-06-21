Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/21/2024 – 20:39

Journalist Ricardo Antunes, owner of a popular blog in Pernambuco, managed to recover his passport that had been seized by court order. He asked for the document to be returned so he could return to Brazil and participate in person at a hearing in the case he faces for publishing reports about prosecutor Flávio Roberto Falcão Pedrosa. The journalist, who is in France, is accused of defamation and insult.

Judge Paulo Victor Vasconcelos de Almeida, from the 11th Criminal Court of Recife, ordered the Federal Police to be notified to release the passport “in order to facilitate the immediate return of the accused to the country”.

The hearing for the case was scheduled for August 28th. Antunes claims that he went through “forced exile”. He plans to return to Brazil next Monday.

Ricardo Antunes had preventive detention ordered in the action, but was never arrested because he was on vacation in Europe. The warrant was revoked in the second instance.

The journalist’s website and social networks have been offline for two months, also due to a court order. In the same decision that returned the passport, the judge asked the Public Ministry to take a position on the reactivation of the portal and the reporter’s profiles.

“The fight now is for the courts to release our website so we can get back to work. The financial and emotional damage was enormous”, says the journalist.

Judge Andréa Calado da Cruz, who ordered the arrest of Ricardo Antunes, was investigated on suspicion of abuse of authority. It will be up to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, at the end of the investigation, to decide whether or not there are elements to file a complaint.

The journalist is accused of defamation and insult, in “criminal continuity”, against the prosecutor Flávio Roberto Falcão Pedrosa. The criminal action was opened after he published news about the purchase of land by the prosecutor on the island of Fernando de Noronha.

When ordering the arrest, judge Andréa Calado da Cruz claimed that the reporter failed to comply with a provisional decision that determined the immediate removal of publications about the prosecutor until the conclusion of the process.

At the time, the Brazilian Association of Investigative Journalism (Abraji) released a note rejecting the arrest order. According to the entity, the decision affects the entire journalistic class and promotes “self-censorship”.