Journalist Christian Zurita, who voted in the first round of Ecuador’s presidential election wearing a helmet and bulletproof vest, said he will be living abroad temporarily. | Photo: EFE/Santiago Fernández

Journalist Christian Zurita, who replaced assassinated candidate Fernando Villavicencio in the presidential election held in Ecuador on the 20th, said he will temporarily leave the country for security reasons.

“The conditions of danger to my life are enormous, very high, I don’t want to live like this and I don’t want my family to be subjected to what this tragedy of living in a safety capsule, with life jackets, means. [à

prova de balas] and helmets when I go out in public spaces,” said Zurita, in statements reproduced by the newspaper El Universo.

Zurita, 53 years old, was Villavicencio’s replacement in the election and, like his friend murdered on the 9th in Quito, he is a journalist specializing in reporting on corruption and organized crime. He defines himself as a “redeemed leftist” and wrote a book with Villavicencio on the bribery scheme in the government of Rafael Correa (2007-2017).

In the first round of the presidential election in Ecuador, Zurita voted in Quito wearing a helmet and bulletproof vest and accompanied by a tight security system.

In the election, he was in third place, with 16.37% of the votes, behind Luisa González and Daniel Noboa, who will contest the second round on October 15.

This Monday, the journalist said that he did “the best possible to fulfill my duty, my loyalty to who was my brother

[Villavicencio] and thus support a project that is his, above all”.

“I will help, I will stay as long as I can effectively be a collaborator, but after I finish fulfilling these responsibilities… I have to take it easy”, he added.

Zurita informed that he intends to live abroad also to finish a book that he planned to write in partnership with Villavicencio.