On the afternoon of this Friday, June 28, the location of the lifeless body of Victor Alfonso Culebro Morales, journalist and editor of the media outlet Realidadeswith visible signs of torture.

According to reports, journalist Culebro Morales was found during the early hours of Friday on the Ocozocoautla de Espinosa-Arriaga highway, with Multiple bullet wounds and evidence of torture.

Authorities located his body near Ejido Tierra y Libertad, in Jiquipilas, and he was transferred to the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) for the corresponding expert examinations.

Editorial context and coverage of Realities

The middle Realidades, where Víctor Morales worked, has addressed sensitive issues such as armed conflicts in Ocosingo and the effects of insecurity on local tourism in Chiapas.

Although it is not an official line of investigation, these reports could have influenced the journalist’s fatal outcome. However, this will come when the authorities give an official statement.

Figures of violence against journalists during AMLO’s administration

He The murder of Víctor Morales not only has repercussions at the local level, but also resonates at the national and international level.drawing attention to press freedom and the protection of journalists in Mexico.

As the federal administration of Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) comes to an end, Reporters Without Borders highlights that the promise to improve security for journalists has not been fulfilled.

With 38 journalists killed and 5 missing During his government, the situation is as serious as during the previous government, headed by Enrique Peña Nieto (EPN). However, it is less than that of Felipe Calderón, who reported 51.