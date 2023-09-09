“For me, social networks are the purest way of doing service journalism”, says Sofía Terrile

*By Hannaa’ Tameez

In June, the Instagram officially launched its Broadcast Channels tool, which allows users to send mass messages and media to subscribed followers. The functionality, which resembles a group, aims to provide creators “a new way to directly engage with your followers at scale and in real time”he said Mark ZuckerbergCEO of Meta.

Sofia Terrileeconomics reporter for TN (All News), one of the main news channels in Argentina, is one of the journalists who uses Transmission Channels to share her work, disseminate reliable information and show behind the scenes of her process.

Argentina’s news industry faces challengesaccording to the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism: Less than half of respondents to its most recent survey demonstrated an interest in news, and news consumption has declined across nearly all media outlets.

Terrile, who has more than 52,000 followers on her profile on Instagram, already have a direct relationship with your audience. She frequently hosts question and answer sessions in her stories, where he answers questions about topics such as the fluctuation of the dollar and new regulatory measures (as well as which wines he is drinking and which football teams he is supporting). Her followers often begin their messages by addressing her as “Sof” or “Sofí”.

On his broadcast channel, “Hablemos de economía” (“Let’s talk about the economy”), Terrile sends updates on Argentine economic policy to more than 4,600 subscribers. I spoke with Terrile about how she uses this feature and what she learned about her audience. Our conversation, lightly edited for length and clarity, is below:

HANNAA’ TAMEEZ: How did you build your audience on Instagram as an economics reporter?

SOFÍA TERRILE: “I work in television, so I’m on TV every day. Much of my audience came from traditional media audiences. And I have a part of my audience that came more organically, because I started creating content for my social networks: videos, Broadcast Channels, questions and answers in stories on Instagram. I like generating genuine and specific content for Instagram. I would say 40% of my current audience comes from social media. I recycle the content I use daily in my TV work and adapt it for social media. It’s like a different language, a different way of consuming information.”

TAMEEZ: I’m curious about economic situation in Argentina and how this relates to whether you have a lot of followers. We’re now seeing more often people who are “money experts” and “personal finance experts” on Instagram, but we don’t generally think of it as a platform for economic journalism. How do you think these two things are connected?

TERRILE: “I compete on social media with people who give financial advice because we talk about [muitas das] same things, but I don’t give financial advice, because I’m not a financial expert, and that would be irresponsible. I do economic journalism. Argentina is [única] because we have inflation measured per week – not annual inflation, but per week. We have regulatory issues every week. We have price limits every week. We have import issues. We have issues with the dollar; we cannot convert pesos to dollars freely due to regulatory measures.

“Every day I get questions like, ‘What’s best today? Buy dollars or put the money in a term deposit?’. I can’t answer that because it’s not my job. But in Q&A, I also see that people ask [coisas como] ‘Can I buy dollars using my credit card?’ We have a lot of regulations about who can and can’t buy dollars. I can answer this because I have information about it.

“For me, social media is the purest form of service journalism – being there for people who have questions, because in Argentina, the economy is chaos. If I worked in the United States, I would probably have been a business journalist covering companies, seed capital [financiamento inicial para empresas e projetos que estão começando], investors. But in Argentina, I cover macroeconomics, and that’s very different. It requires a level of understanding of the subject to then be able to help people understand in the simplest way possible.

“In Argentina, few economists talk [para serem compreendidos pelo] public, and journalists have an important role in translating, in the simplest and most truthful way possible”.

TAMEEZ: Tell me about how you decided to launch an Instagram streaming channel.

TERRILE: “I pay close attention to new innovations, devices, and tools on Instagram because that’s my main platform. Since I have a verified account, I received a notification that said, ‘Hey Sofía, do you want to try a new tool we’re launching?’.

“I started with a relatively small group as a beta test. I tried to give it a newsletter feel, but it’s not a newsletter because I don’t write [no Canais de Transmissão] every day. I typically use it to share important news that resonates with my audience. I see that they respond to things, for example, that have to do with rent, electricity costs, inflation and exchange rates.”

TAMEEZ: What metrics do you use to get an idea of ​​how you’re doing?

TERRILE: “The channel grows every time I post something on my story, like ‘Today a new law was passed. If you want to know more, go to my broadcast channel.’ On the channel, I can see [quantas pessoas viram uma mensagem]. I can, to a certain extent, measure engagement through reactions with emojis.

“I would like to have more participation in some way, such as comments. When I created the broadcast channel, there were two options: I could be the only one posting or it was like a big group chat. In the beginning, I created [o grande grupo de chat]but the messages weren’t always friendly, so I switched back to this one-sided style.

“If I do things with a more personal approach, it generates more emojis and engagement. For example, I said, ‘this is the new law on rent, etc.’, and then I said, ‘here’s an apartment I was looking at that costs 500,000 pesos’, and sent a funny photo. People reacted more to this [foto] than information. So I have to do a little mix of personal things, jokes, photos and things I saw on social media.”

TAMEEZ: What did you learn about your audience?

TERRILE: “With the broadcast channel, I found that I have a smaller audience than on my Instagram as a whole, but it’s a very loyal audience. If I don’t write on my broadcast channel for a week, I get direct messages asking, ‘What happened? Where are you?’

“A big part of my work has to do with the people who support me, the people who see and like my content. The transmission channel is a way of giving back, because I already have the information. I take 10 to 15 minutes and write a mini newsletter, and then I send it out whenever I see there’s news that will be helpful for them to better understand what’s going on with the economy.”

*Hanaa’ Tameez is part of the team that writes for Nieman Lab at Harvard University.

Text translated by Israel Medeiros. Read the original at English.

