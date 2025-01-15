In recent days, journalist Toni Bolaño has starred in one of the most talked about moments of Public Mirror. It all happened when Susanna Griso asked him about a piece of news published in The reason in which it was assured that “only Extremadura resists Sánchez’s territorial ‘OPA'” and on which Bolaño commented that it was a lie and, shortly after, pointed out: “Oh, no, I published it.”.

Given this, the Antena 3 morning contributor has received a wave of criticism through social networks and, tired of these comments, this Wednesday, has decided to respond.

“There are a lot of idiots, idiots and idiots. I say this because if they feel like messing with me, today they are going to do it with reason,” said Toni Bolaño, who also added: “It was a joke about a news story that was on the cover of The Newspaper that day. It occurred to me to say the thing to relax the conversation. and I was amazed.”

Likewise, the journalist has pointed out that “in the networks it is not that people have feverish minds, it is that they boil.” Furthermore, he pointed out that these days he has encountered insults of a personal nature: “This is the philosophy of the spiral of silence that I already experienced in Catalonia in the difficult years. They go after you on a personal level with the aim of making you lower yourself.” your positions. I’m leftist, any problem?“.

For his part, trying to make light of the matter, journalist Javier Carballo has joked with Toni Bolaño: “It is the confluence of two things. On the one hand, that He doesn’t know how to do irony, which you have to know how to do on television and radio.. It’s not Chiquito de la Calzada, it doesn’t have that grace. “Social networks, on many occasions, are a real dumping ground and they have dumped the trash on you.”