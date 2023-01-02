Obregón, Sonora.- A journalist was victim of an armed attack in the municipal seat of the municipality of Cajeme, Sonora.

Omar Castrodirector of the digital portal The Sonora Press Notecirculated with his family aboard a van labeled with the logo of the media outlet he directs, when he was intercepted and shot at on Real de Cazares street in the Misión del Real neighborhood.

According to information from La Nota Prensa de Sonora, the person allegedly responsible for firing the weapon is identified.

No injuries reported after this brutal attack in which there was only material damage to regret.