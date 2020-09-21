Highlights: Police custody of journalist Rajeev Sharma arrested in espionage case extended for seven days

Sharma has been arrested under the Official Secrets Act

Police custody of two of Sharma’s associates also extended till 28 September

new Delhi

A Delhi court on Monday extended the police custody of journalist Rajeev Sharma arrested in a spying case for seven days. Sharma has been arrested under the Official Secret Act. Police said that Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pawan Singh Rajawat also extended police custody of two of Sharma’s associates – a Chinese woman and a Nepali citizen – till 28 September.

The accused were produced in the court on completion of the period of police custody and the police requested for extension of their custody. Independent journalist Sharma was arrested on 14 September. The Special Cell of Delhi Police told the court that it needs to inquire about the aspect related to the Ministry of Defense as some confidential documents related to defense have been recovered from Sharma.

Hearing via video conference

The court also directed the police to hand over the copy of the FIR to Sharma’s lawyer Adish Aggarwal. The hearing took place via video conference and the press was allowed to attend the proceedings. According to the police, a Chinese woman and her Nepali colleague have been arrested for paying big bucks to Sharma through mask companies.