Mexico. The journalist María Celeste Arrarás divides opinions on social networks by sharing pictures of what your home looks likebecause it is quite “simple”, without those luxuries that perhaps many could imagine.

María Celeste Arrarás, who has a great career as a journalist and works at Telemundo, shows part of your home in a video you share on Instagram and exhibits that he loves vegetation.

“Nothing like a rainy Sunday at home…”, writes Arrarás in the title of the video where she teaches her fans that she lives surrounded by plants and trees, because she loves to feel nature close.

“What beauty and peace! You deserve all this and more !!!”, “Pure relaxation to the soul”, “How beautiful your home looks very tropical here in dry California, strong winds from Santana and the sun is very bright, greetings”, “How beautiful your patio, your beautiful plants,” his followers write to him on Instagram.

“Your patio is beautiful with those flowers, you breathe peace, enjoy your Sunday!”, “What a beautiful place, greetings, a very happy Sunday,” other loyal fans wrote to the prominent journalist María Celeste.

María Celeste Arraras is 62 years old and is originally from Mayaguez, Puerto RicoUSA, and was recently recognized for her extensive journalistic career during the sixth edition of the PRODU Awards.

“I have had the happiness of finding my passion in an exciting, unique profession that has always challenged me, has helped me learn and witness history and meet fascinating people,” Arrarás expressed on her networks when she received the award.

María Celeste is the winner of three Emmy Awards, She has also been on the cover of People en Español magazine more than 17 times and has appeared in others such as Newsweek magazine, which named her one of the “20 most powerful women” of the next generation of leaders.

In August 2018, María Celeste also received an Honoris Causa Doctorate from the Central University of Bayamón in Puerto Rico, this in recognition of his philanthropic work.

According to information in her biography, the journalist also is executive producer and writer of Selena’s Secret, based on the best-selling miniseries of the same title that he wrote about the murder of singer Selena Quintanilla.