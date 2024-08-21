Mexico City.- State authorities reported that journalist Ariel Grajales Rodas was shot at his home in the Villaflores municipality in Chiapas.

The director of the Villaflores.com.mx website, who has been working for more than 30 years, was reported in serious but stable condition and is recovering in a hospital in the region.

The State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), through the Fraylesca District Attorney’s Office, reported that in the early hours of this Wednesday it received a report from the 911 emergency service in which it was alerted that in the Esquipulas neighborhood of Villaflores, a group of armed men entered the journalist’s house and injured him with firearm projectiles. “Immediately, the victim was transferred to a hospital for medical attention.

“Due to these events, elements of the Investigative Police and Forensic Services moved to the scene, so that the Public Prosecutor’s Office can begin the corresponding investigations in order to clarify the events and establish responsibilities,” the ministerial body reported.

Local sources added that the journalist had referred to the floor fee charged to merchants and producers in that area, which connects to the south with La Concordia. The attack occurred in the midst of a series of shootouts and drug blockades in various municipalities in the south of the State, close to the border with Guatemala.