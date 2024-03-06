lThe Russian Justice sentenced Román Ivanov to seven years in prison this Wednesday, journalist for the regional media RusNews and author of a Telegram news channel, for spreading “false” information about the actions of the Russian Army in Ukraine.

“The Korolyov Urban Court of the Moscow Region today sentenced RusNews journalist Roman Ivanov to seven years in prison in the case of 'fake news' about the Army,” RusNews wrote in a statement.

The Prosecutor's Office had requested eight years in prison for the reporter for three messages on his Telegram channel, published between April 2022 and March 2023, in which denounced the massacre in Buchaon the outskirts of kyiv.

Ivanov, who had been in preventive detention since last April, did not acknowledge his guilt.

“I am a journalist and my job is to give information to readers. Something that I did. Whether that discredits (the military) or not, that is decided by the person who consumes the information and analyzes it,” said Ivanov, 50, who apologized “to all Ukrainians for the misfortunes” that Russia brought them.

Russian journalist Roman Ivanov is comforted by his wife Maria Nekrasova after being sentenced to seven years in prison. Photo:AFP Share

According to RusNews, Ivanov He is the second journalist from that medium – after María Ponamorenko – to receive a prison sentence for his information on the war in Ukraine.

Ponomarenko was sentenced to six years in prison in March 2023 for an Instagram post about the bombing of Mariupol.

EFE