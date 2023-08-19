Nicaraguan journalist Víctor Ticay was sentenced this Friday (18) to eight years in prison for having covered a procession in the municipality of Nandaime, Nicaragua, during Holy Week in April this year.

Ticay was convicted on charges of “spreading false news” and “conspiracy to undermine national integrity”, the latter also being considered a crime of “treason to the homeland” by Justice.

The journalist’s conviction was widely criticized by human rights defenders, opponents of the Sandinista regime and journalistic groups.

Víctor Ticay was a contributor to Canal 10 on local television and director of the Facebook page “La Portada”. He was sentenced to five years in prison for specifically “damaging national integrity” and three years for “cybercrime”.

The human rights NGO Nicaragua Nunca Mais, made up of Nicaraguan activists, repudiated the conviction, calling it “arbitrary and unconstitutional”.

The organization also denounced that this sentence is part of the Ortega regime’s repressive strategy to silence the media and frighten the population.

Ticay’s arrest took place in April, the day after he broadcast a procession in Nandaime on social media. The religious act had been banned by the National Police, but it was still held in the city.

The journalist’s conviction adds to those of Olesia Auxiliadora Muñoz Pavón, a Nicaraguan opponent, and Jasson Noel Salazar Rugama, a student leader, who was convicted of “propagating fake news”.

Víctor Ticay is currently being held in the maximum security prison known as La Modelo in the capital Managua, where Ortega is sending all his opponents sentenced to prison.

Dictatorship also prevented a priest from entering the country

In yet another act of repression against Catholics, the dictatorship of Daniel Ortega this month also banned the entry into the country of Father Eladio Sánchez, who resides in Italy and was seeking to say goodbye to his recently deceased brother.

The news was revealed by exiled researcher Martha Molina, author of the report “Nicaragua: A persecuted Church?”, in which the regime’s persistent attacks against the institution are documented.

In an interview with the Infobae website, Martha Molina shared details of the case. She stated that Father Eladio Sánchez wanted to say his last goodbyes to his brother, Orlando Sánchez, and to provide support for his family. However, the Nicaraguan dictatorship, on the grounds that it was a “persona non grata”, denied the priest entry into the country.

The case is not isolated, according to Molina: Eladio Sánchez is the fifth parish priest who has been denied entry to Nicaragua in recent weeks. The Ortega regime also refused entry this month to two parish priests returning from World Youth Day in Portugal. Those affected were Tomás Sergio Zamora Calderón, parish priest of the Nuestro Señor de los Milagros church, and William Mora, of the Cristo Rey church, in the diocese of Siuna.

Martha Molina emphasized that these acts of repression against the Church and its representatives are part of an ongoing pattern of abuse of power by the Ortega regime.