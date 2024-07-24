Former “SporTV” presenter, Janaína Xavier states that, at the time, the broadcaster was looking for “other standards”

The former presenter of SportTV Janaina Xavier46, said she was fired from TV GWolf for being “very beautiful”. She was fired in May 2022 after 23 years at the station. She made the statement in interview to the podcast “Benja Me Mucho”presented by sports presenter Benjamin Back and released on Tuesday (16.Jul.2024).

“There was a certain point when I was being treated like: ‘You’re too pretty to be here’. Because there was that thing where you have to include the fuller girl”he declared. According to the journalist, at the time, the broadcaster wanted “other standards” up in the air, “including the black woman”.

“I’m not saying that the chubby one isn’t beautiful. Far from it. I’m speaking from their point of view.”he declared.

Janaína also said that the broadcaster no longer considers the “meritocracy” at the time of hiring.

“She’s a woman and he’s a man. Let’s go with the woman. She’s black, this one’s white. Let’s go with the black one. She’s chubby, she’s very pretty, a little slut. Let’s go with the other one.”