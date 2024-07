Carl Bernstein, former Washington Post reporter who worked on the Watergate scandal | Photo: Wikimedia Commons/LBJLibraryNow

The famous journalist Carl Bernstein, who worked on the great Watergate investigation as a reporter for Washington Postrevealed in an interview with the broadcaster CNN on Monday (1st) that sources close to Joe Biden said that he has been in “cognitive decline” in recent years.

“These people, many of whom are very close to President Biden, who love him and support him, and some of whom have raised a lot of money for him, are convinced that what we saw on debate night [27/06]the Joe Biden that we saw, this is not an isolated case, there have been 15, 20 occasions in the last year and a half where the president has acted in a way that is like the horror that we have witnessed,” Bernstein said.

“People around the president are aware of such behavior, including some reporters who witnessed some of it,” the famous reporter said.

The 80-year-old journalist commented in the interview with CNN that sources he spoke to said that last year they warned Biden’s top ally Ron Klain, who oversaw preparation for the debate at Camp David, that they had a “problem” with some instances where the current US president “lost his train of thought” and “couldn’t get back to it.”

Biden’s performance in the debate on the 27th was widely commented on, even generating pressure from major newspapers for him to withdraw from the presidential race.

This is because his performance was marked by episodes of confusion. At various times during the 90-minute debate in CNN against Trump, the Democrat coughed, seemed lost, couldn’t finish sentences, mumbled incoherently and lost his train of thought.