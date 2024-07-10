On Tuesday night, the death of a man was reported disappearance of the journalist Ricardo Rafael Rodriguez Verain Michoacan.

The alert was given through Bruno Noticias, the media for which Ricardo Rafael works, publishes the media El Sol de Zamora.

Bruno Aceves, director of Bruno Noticias, said that neither executives nor family members of the reporter They have not heard from him since 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Rodriguez Vera is crime reporter (either police note) in the region of municipality of La Piedadnear the limits of Jalisco and Guanajuatoindicate national media that report their disappearance.

It is added that today, Tuesday, he asked for the day off to be with his family because one of his daughters was graduating.

El Sol de Zamora reports that they tried to contact Ricardo Rafael to ask him to follow up on information that had emerged in the region, but he did not answer their calls, nor did his family’s.

It is added that Ricardo Rafael has more than 20 years as a journalist, in the media of the Michoacan Bajío, especially in police issues.

He has also worked at Testigo de Michoacán and has been a columnist for the state newspaper Cambio de Michoacán.

In addition to currently working for Brunonoticias, he has a Facebook page called Proyecto Informativo.

They have already requested the support of the authorities in the search for Ricardo Rafael, as well as of groups and collectives of journalists in Michoacán and throughout Mexico.