Freelance Journalist Rajeev Sharma (Journalist Rajeev Sharma Arrested) resident of New Delhi Pitampura has been arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell. An official privacy act is arrested in the case. Journalist Rajiv Sharma is accused of sharing India’s security documents with China’s intelligence agency.According to Delhi Police Special Cell, some defense related documents have also been recovered from the journalist. Independent journalist Rajeev Sharma has been arrested for giving sensitive information to Chinese intelligence. Along with them, a Chinese woman and her Nepali colleague were also arrested for giving large amounts of money through shell companies.

Article in China’s Global Times, talks with Israeli spyware and Ajit Doval … Rajiv Sharma’s Inside Story

Earlier, police said that Rajiv was detained on 14 September and produced before the magistrate on 15 September. The accused was sent to a 6-day police custody. Rajiv’s bail plea will be heard in Patiala House Court on 22 September.