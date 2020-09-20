Journalist Rajiv Sharma, arrested in a case registered under the Government Secrets Act, has uploaded more than 300 videos on his YouTube channel since December on a variety of issues including India-China relations. According to information available on the YouTube channel Rajiv Kishkindha of freelance journalist Sharma, it was created on December 17, 2019 and has more than 12,000 subscribers. There are also 6,33,600 ‘views’ (seen by people) of the videos put on Sharma’s channel.

There are 327 videos on Sharma’s channel, in which he is seen discussing many topics, including international issues. On September 14, Sharma posted his last video on the India-China confrontation, the day he was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police.

Delhi Police said on Saturday that the arrested journalist Sharma was allegedly giving sensitive information related to Indian strategy and deployment of troops on the border to Chinese intelligence agencies. The matter is under investigation.

What is the matter?

Special cell’s DCP Sanjeev Yadav said that Indian agency was keeping an eye on the accused journalist Rajiv Sharma for some time. During this time it was learned that freelance journalist Rajiv Sharma is providing confidential documents related to the Indian Army to various agencies of the Chinese Army. The investigation of the case was handed over to the Delhi Police, after which the police arrested Rajiv Sharma along with Chinese woman King Xi and Nepali youth Sher Singh alias Raj Bohra on 14 September.

What is the police claim

Police say that very important and confidential documents related to Indian Army have been found from Rajiv Sharma. In addition, laptops, 10 mobile phones, SIM cards etc. have been recovered, ATM cards (including Chinese ATM cards). Within the last one-and-a-quarter year, more than 40 to 45 lakh rupees came into Rajiv Sharma’s account. Accessing their email ID. Through which much important information has been shared. His articles were also published in the Global Times of China.

The spying process started in 2016

Special cell’s DCP Sanjeev Yadav says that Rajiv Sharma was providing information related to the Indian Army to Chinese agencies since the year 2016.

In 2016, a Chinese official named Michael was contacted via LinkedIn

DCP Sanjeev Yadav says that in the interrogation so far, Rajiv Sharma has revealed that he contacted Michael through LinkedIn in 2016. Michael offered him the job and then called him to China. There, Michael told Rajiv Sharma the right motive and got ready to spy on the lure of big money. Rajiv Sharma continued to work for Michael until 2018 and then started working for George from 2019. George is also an officer of the Chinese Intelligence Agency. It is alleged that Rajiv Sharma has been providing information related to the border of India and China to the Chinese agencies. He is a PIB card holder. Doing journalism for 40 years. Information was being made available to China by gathering information from many defense journalists covering the country.

Meetings were held abroad

Police has claimed that Rajiv Sharma and George used to meet abroad. Management was done by George.

Directors of King Xi and Sher Singh Shell Company

Police today also arrested a Chinese woman King Xi and Nepali youth Sher Singh. Both of them are directors of the shell company through which money was being given to Rajiv Sharma. King Xi enrolled in Jamia University in 2013 and after that she stayed in India. He and Sher Singh are employed as directors in MZ Mall and MZ Pharma Company located in Mahipalpur, Rajiv Sharma was receiving money from these companies.