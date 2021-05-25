ofPatrick Mayer shut down

The Roman Protasevich case is causing displeasure between the EU and Belarus. Ruler Alexander Lukashenko comes under pressure. What is the US doing? The news ticker.

Roman Protasevich : Belarus is threatened with severe sanctions after the alleged kidnapping of the regime critic.

: Belarus is threatened with severe sanctions after the alleged kidnapping of the regime critic. There are conflicting reports about the health of Alexander Lukashenko’s critic.

Update from May 25, 1:05 p.m.: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has expressed concern after the release of a video by the arrested Belarusian blogger Roman Protassewitch. It was “deeply disturbing” to watch the recording, Johnson tweeted this Tuesday.

“As a journalist and a passionate supporter of freedom of expression, I demand his immediate release. The actions of Belarus will have consequences, ”emphasized Johnson, who previously worked as a newspaper correspondent in Brussels, among other things.

Roman Protasewitsch: Ruler Alexander Lukashenko reacts to criticism of the Ryanair incident

Update from May 25, 12:45 p.m .: The Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko reacts to the international criticism of the forced emergency landing of a Ryanair plane in Minsk. The Belarusian government has invited international aviation experts to an investigation.

Among other things, representatives of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and EU experts have been invited, the Ministry of Transport announced on Tuesday.

Roman Protasewitsch: Belarus and Alexander Lukashenko’s actions are causing international criticism

First report from May 25th: Munich / Minsk – It was Roman Protasevich’s first sign of life: The Belarusian regime showed a video by the Belarusian government critic *. On this one he looked tired. There was speculation, including from his father, whether Protasevich even had injuries to his face. Which could not be clearly verified.

As a reminder: the 26-year-old opposition activist was arrested in a spectacular action on the weekend of Pentecost at the behest of ruler Alexander Lukashenko *. The 66-year-old head of government had a Ryanair plane pushed back to Minsk by a fighter jet, which was actually on its way to Vilnius, Lithuania – and had Protasewitsch on board.

Roman Protasewitsch: Sanctions against Belarus and ruler Alexander Lukashenko

Ryanair boss O’Leary spoke of “state-financed kidnapping” and “state-financed piracy”, the German Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) * called for the “immediate release of Roman Protasewitsch” at the current EU summit. The European Union (EU) has already decided on the first sanctions, including that the airspace will be closed to airlines from Belarus.

Meanwhile, the Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaya has called for more pressure from the USA * and the rest of the G7 countries on Minsk. In a phone call with the national security advisor Jake Sullivan, she called on the US government to “isolate the regime and put it under pressure through sanctions,” said the exiled opposition politician on Twitter this Tuesday (May 25).

Roman Protasewitsch: Death threats against colleagues of Lukashenko’s critics?

Meanwhile, a colleague of the detained Belarusian blogger reported death threats. “You write to me that it is our turn next, that we will not be kidnapped to Belarus, but shot in Warsaw,” said blogger Stepan Putilo of the Polish newspaper “Rzeczpospolita” (Tuesday). The 22-year-old Putilo was the founder of the portal together with Protasewitsch Nexta in the news channel Telegram. The editorial office is based in Warsaw.

Track everyone Developments on the Roman Protasewitsch case here in the news ticker. (pm) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA