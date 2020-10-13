Semyon Pegov, a Russian military journalist and creator of the WarGonzo project, commented on the initiation of the criminal case against him by the General Prosecutor’s Office of Azerbaijan.

RIA News reports that Pegov does not understand the hype around this news. According to the journalist, a criminal case was also opened against him in Ukraine, accused of aiding terrorists and separatists.

Also, a military journalist said that this is not the first time he has received threats on social networks in connection with his professional activities. At the same time, as noted by Pegov, none of the commentators came to talk to him on the front line.

Today it became known that the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan opened a criminal case against the Russian citizen Semyon Pegov. In Azerbaijan, they believe that the journalist violated the law when he entered the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh from Armenia, which Baku considers to be its occupied land.

Pegov is accused under the articles “Public calls for terrorism”, “Public calls directed against the state” and “Illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan”.

Earlier, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, spoke about the course of negotiations on the settlement of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.