The host of the Dozhd TV channel, Pavel Lobkov, said that the management is trying to expel him from his job, having achieved his resignation of his own free will. He told about this in a post on the social network. Facebook…

“Today I have a minion Tikhon Dzyadko (editor-in-chief of the TV channel – approx. “Lenta.ru”), Dmitry Elovsky said that I was once again removed from the air, the reasons were not explained to me, ”the journalist wrote.

According to Lobkov, on the afternoon of April 23, at the meeting of the editorial board, “there was a second trial of Lobkov.” “The rain is dead. This is a commemoration. There is no longer a living growing organism, there is a dead sect with a cold-eyed Komsomol member and his wife, ”the presenter emphasized.

Lobkov clarified that he does not plan to switch to the RT channel. “On the contrary, rather generally outside,” he wrote, clarifying his future plans. “I’m old and angry. You have mute teenagers, klaka, obedient and addicted. Me not. Happy Birthday, ”concluded the journalist.

In October 2020, it was reported that Lobkov was hospitalized with a concussion. It was argued that the presenter had a closed head injury, as well as bruises to the head and face. An ambulance was called for him at home.

53-year-old Lobkov is a journalist who has hosted Dozhd for 10 years. Previously he worked on Channel Five, was a presenter, correspondent and columnist for NTV, author and host of the “Plant Life” program. On December 1, 2015, he announced that since 2003 he has been a carrier of HIV infection. Lobkov is a member of the Board of Trustees of the AIDS Center Foundation.