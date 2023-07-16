Nelson Matus, in an image from his social networks.

Armed men murdered journalist Nelson Matus this Saturday in Guerrero. Matus was in his car, in the back of a store, in the Emiliano Zapata neighborhood, in Acapulco. As reported by local media, hitmen approached him and shot at him, taking his life. Matus was left lying next to the vehicle, already lifeless. The Guerrero authorities have not given details of what happened.

Matus’ murder is the fifth murder of a journalist this year in Mexico and the second in Acapulco. In May, hitmen assassinated journalist Gerardo Torres Rentería in the port, this time at his home. At 59, Torres had been a cameraman for Telemundo and co-founder of TV Azteca Guerrero, although for a few years he had lived away from the media.

Between 2000 and 2022, at least 161 journalists have been murdered in Mexico allegedly related to their work, according to the account of the organization Article 19. Only last year there were 13, the most lethal since records have been recorded. The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), which counts murders and violent deaths of journalists and media workers, lowers the overall figure to 142.

In all, CPJ considers Mexico the world’s deadliest country for the press. Jan-Albert Hootsen, representative of the Committee in the country, explained to this newspaper last year that Mexico is the only nation where the levels of lethal violence against journalists have not changed, but have been maintained with the different governments. “Violence is a constant. And the conclusion after three years of the López Obrador government is that not only has he not been able to solve the dozens of murders of journalists, defenders and activists, but he has done very little to prevent them.

Matus’ murder comes just a few days after the last one. Last week, the authorities found in Nayarit the remains of Luis Martín Sánchez, a correspondent for the newspaper the day in the region. Martín Sánchez had disappeared three days earlier in Tepic, the capital of Nayarit. His wife reported his absence, when she stopped answering messages and calls. The journalist’s body was found in a plastic bag, handcuffed.

