The journalist responded with further tweets, which read, for example: “You don’t scare me, Giorgia Meloni. Besides, you’re only 1.20 meters tall. I can’t even see you.” In one tweet, Cortese called Meloni a “tiny woman” (una donnetta). In his ruling, the judge dismissed the charge of photo falsification because there was no violation of the law. However, he found the journalist guilty of body shaming. Meloni is around 1.60 meters tall.

After the verdict, which is not yet final, Cortese wrote on X: “Italy’s government has a serious problem with freedom of expression and journalistic dissent. This country seems to be moving closer to Viktor Orbán’s Hungary: bad times for independent journalists and opinion leaders. Let’s hope for better days. We are not giving up!”

It is still unclear whether Cortese will appeal. Meloni wants to donate the compensation to charitable causes. In October 2023, the writer and anti-mafia activist Roberto Saviano was sentenced by a court in Rome to pay 1,000 euros in compensation for denigrating Meloni on television as a “bastard.”

