Journalist Miguel D’Alascio He died this Friday in the City of Buenos Aires and left one of the most recognized radio producers and conductors in the field of sports journalism, whose career was marked by his more than 20 years as a faithful side of Carlos Salvador Bilardo in the program Bilardo’s Hour that a good part of Argentina listened to every midnight from 1995 to 2017.

Bilardo’s Hour It was an iconic radio broadcast conducted by the former world champion coach with the Argentine National Team in Mexico 1986, in which the Doctor gave his opinion on any subject, from the mainstream of the journalistic spectrum to theater seats. It was on the air for 22 years and Miguel D’Alascio was the only one of all the columnists who went through the program who participated in the 22 years of the cycle.

It was a program of historical broadcasts, of great debates, of incredible anecdotes, of permanent interaction of the protagonists with the listeners, faithful until the last minute. Dozens and dozens of anecdotes occurred in those studies due to the Doctor’s follies remain in the memory, such as that night of February 16, 2017 in which, angry, he left the air.

It is that at 23:05, when the program began, he found himself alone in the studio, which he did not like. “Hello World! How are they? Here we are. I’m alone in the studio! No one. One, two, three, four, five empty chairs “he said at the opening.

Then he added: “From Monday I want to know who will be with me on the radio, or I am leaving. Just like that. I talk to Mr. Vila and I tell him, ‘Daniel, I can do the radio myself, but I have to have at least one to help me do something.’ And I have no one! This I no longer bank. I have one, sometimes I have two, but (today) there is no one ”.

At that time Miguel D’Alascio entered the studio. “Miguel arrived, we are already late. We cut here, bye. I’m going. Until tomorrow, and if the team is not on time tomorrow, I will not come again. Full stop, ready. It’s over. Makes music“He said and did not come back until the other day.