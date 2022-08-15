Home page politics

Of: Stephanie Munk

Split

Demand for nuclear strike against West: journalist Yuri Kot on Monday, August 9, on Russia-1. © Screenshot Twitter

Russia’s state television is again broadcasting provocations against Ukraine and the West: a journalist loyal to Putin called for a nuclear first strike.

Moscow – Threats against the West are now part of the agenda on Russian state television. A journalist close to the Kremlin has now become particularly drastic on the “Rossiya-1” channel. He proposed on Monday (8 August) nuclear first strikes against Ukraine’s two main Western backers in the war against Russia. The Russian President Wladimir Putin should specifically have two nuclear missiles thrown at London and Washington. “And that’s it,” said journalist Yuri Kot succinctly on Russian TV.

Because of the situation at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant: a journalist proposes a nuclear attack

The bizarre political talk show was about, among other things, the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, which is currently the subject of fierce competition. Already at the beginning of the Ukraine war, Russian troops had captured the Ukrainian power plant. The International Atomic Energy Agency warned from the start that, in the worst case, a catastrophe similar to that in Chernobyl in 1986 was imminent. Now the situation at the nuclear power plant is escalating again. The Zaporizhia power plant came under fire over the weekend. Russia and Ukraine blame each other for this.

Journalist loyal to Putin calls for atomic bombs on London and Washington – “And that’s it”

In this context, the journalist Kot, who is loyal to Putin, threatened to use atomic bombs on state television. Speaking during the political talk show, he said he thought it made sense to “address Ukraine and its supporter countries directly, especially the UK and the US.”

They should be told that if the Russian-occupied Zaporizhia NPP is damaged and a “disaster” occurs, “two missiles will immediately land at your decision centers, one in Washington and the other in London.” The journalist clarified, “Nuclear missiles. And that’s it!” BBC editor Francis Scarr tweeted the scene, along with an English translation.

Zaporizhia nuclear power plant under Russian control for six months

The radical proposal ignores the fact that it is Russia that is responsible for the dangerous situation at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant. The Russian army took control of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant with 15 reactors by force a few days after the start of the attack on Ukraine.

For weeks there has been criticism that the Russian troops are using the nuclear power plant as a protective shield for their own artillery to shell Ukrainian territory from there. The Kremlin-critical internet medium The Insider even reports on a possible mining of the power plant or the surrounding area. Russia is also said to have stationed air defense systems around the facility.

The nuclear power plant has come under fire twice in the past few days. Parts of the plant were damaged and a reactor had to be shut down. Mutual accusations are being exchanged between Moscow and Kyiv.

Warnings of nuclear catastrophe – Zelenskyy compares situation with Chernobyl

Because of the incidents, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is now pushing again for access to the facility occupied by Russian soldiers. IAEA chief Rafael Grossi recently warned of the “real danger of a nuclear catastrophe that could threaten public health and the environment in Ukraine and beyond.”

On Monday, August 9, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also warned of a nuclear catastrophe and drew comparisons to the Chernobyl catastrophe in 1986. (smu with material from dpa)