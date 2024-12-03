Journalist Juan Fernández-Miranda presents ‘Objective democracy’ this December 3 at the ABC Culture Classroom starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Madrid Círculo de Bellas Artes (Alcalá, 42). Carlos Aganzodirector of the Vocento Foundation, moderates the talk with the deputy director of ABC about the nineteen months that changed the history of Spain.

Espasa Essay Award of 2024, ‘Objective democracy’ is the author’s latest book and collects the vibrant chronicle of this experience of concord, consensus and union of the Spanish people as has very rarely happened in history. We spoke with its author about this political moment in Spain that amazed the whole world.

The talk will take place in person and can be followed in ‘streaming’. In both cases, prior registration is required. ABC Culture Classroom websitewhich also facilitates later access to delayed content.

Juan Fernández-Miranda and Javier Chicote uncovered the latest scandal that has shaken the PSOE. They published how Juan Lobato had taken his exchange of WhatsApp messages with his partner before a notary Pilar Sánchez Acera about research by fiscal crime of Díaz Ayuso’s boyfriend. The case has ended with the resignation of Lobato at the doors of the party Congress, which was taking place this weekend. Now all eyes are on Oscar Lopezwho is emerging as the next head of the PSOE list in the Community of Madrid.









Juan Fernández-Miranda, journalist and writer, works as deputy to the director of ABC, a newspaper where he has worked since 2012 and for which he was head of National Information for ten years. He has worked on television (El Mundo TV/Unidad Editorial), radio (ABC Punto Radio) and news agencies (Servimedia), and has also published the following books: ‘The Screenwriter of the Transition’ (2015), the biography of his great-uncle Torcuato Fernández-Miranda with the head of Culture of ABC Jesús García Calero: ‘Don Juan against Franco’ (2018), and ‘The Spy Chief’ (2021), alongside Javier Chicote.