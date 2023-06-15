He Guatemalan journalist José Rubén Zamora Marroquín, main critic of the government headed by Alejandro Giammattei, was sentenced this Wednesday to six years in prison for an alleged case of money laundering, in a process notorious for being riddled with irregularities.

Zamora Marroquín received a six-year sentence for money laundering, while He was acquitted of the crimes of blackmail and influence peddling, by the Eighth Sentencing Court of the Guatemalan Judiciary, chaired by Judge Oly González.

The court argued its ruling indicating that, according to testimonies delivered during the debate, the journalist simulated a “commercial transaction” to give a “lawful appearance” to an amount of 300,000 quetzales ($38,000), the origin of which “was not determined.”

Journalist, founder and president of the investigative medium El Periódico, had disclosed corruption and bribery investigations involving Giammattei, prior to his capture on July 29.

In a small room of the Guatemalan judicial body, packed with dozens of journalists and human rights defenders, the sentence against Zamora Marroquín was read, after 40 days of oral and public debate.

(Read also: Alejandro Giammattei: the harsh accusations against the president of Guatemala)

Zamora is the founder and president of the investigative outlet El Periódico. See also Maximum alert in Guatemala due to the eruption of the Fuego Volcano

The court explained that, according to its analysis, the journalist gave 300.00 quetzales to the former banker Ronald García Navarijio so that he could issue a check for that amount and thus be able to add it to an account of his media outlet to pay outstanding salaries.

“His quality as an actor in the affectation of the economy and financial system of Guatemala was proven, because the defendant failed to prove the legal origin of the money,” said the vocal judge Hugo Otto Valvert.

The Prosecutor’s Office was unable to prove that the defendant committed the crime of blackmail and influence peddling

Besidesthe judges decided to acquit Zamora Marroquín of the crimes of blackmail and influence peddling, two crimes that the Public Ministry had imputed to him.

“The Prosecutor’s Office failed to prove that the defendant committed the crime of blackmail and influence peddling,” said the court, adding that the accusation against Zamora Marroquín did not determine the place and time where the crimes were allegedly committed.

(You can read: Guatemala: the worrying situation that the press is experiencing in the Giammattei government)

After learning of the sentence, Zamora Marroquín assured: “Despite the arbitrariness, I am happy because two crimes were withdrawn.”

Similarly, the journalist added that he continues “to be innocent and President Giammattei is a thief”, when questioned by journalists about the message he was sending to the country’s authorities.

The court acquitted former anti-corruption prosecutor Samari Gómez, who had been accused by the Prosecutor’s Office of giving confidential information to Zamora Marroquín, of the crimes of influence peddling.

Former prosecutor Gómez will be able to leave prison immediately, according to the sentence read by the Eighth Court this Wednesday.

Zamora Marroquín must serve a 6-year prison sentence in the prison located in the Mariscal Zavala military barracks.

The anomalies of the case

Zamora Marroquín must serve a 6-year prison sentence in the prison located in the Mariscal Zavala military barracks, in the north of Guatemala City, where there are dozens of former politicians whom the journalist accused of corruption in their media.

During the criminal process that lasted 10 months, international organizations such as the Inter-American Press Association (SIP) warned that there were irregularities in the case.

The Guatemalan journalist was not allowed to present the defense documents that he submitted for his defense and the witnesses that his defense offered for the debate were not allowed to participate.

(Keep reading: Guatemala: the reasons behind the pressure against ‘El Periódico’)

Guatemalan citizens and journalists held a sit-in to protest against the capture of the journalist and president of El Periódico José Ruben Zamora.

Zamora Marroquín denounced that four of the lawyers who defended him during the process were accused and prosecuted by the Prosecutor’s Office and two others had to go into exile due to threats.

The journalist will also have to submit to Justice for a case of hindering criminal action and another for an alleged falsification of immigration documents. On June 21, the Eighth Sentencing Court will hold the fair reparation hearing against Zamora Marroquín. Between 2018 and 2023, at least 30 journalists and justice operators in Guatemala have gone into exile, denouncing criminal persecution against them.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With AFP and EFE