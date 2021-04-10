The renowned journalist Jimmy Chinchay, from Channel N, is fighting the coronavirus, as confirmed by his brother Sergio Chinchay through a statement on his Facebook account.

The communicator’s family member asked for a prayer chain for the difficult time he is going through due to the COVID-19. He hopes that the journalist will be able to overcome the delicate state of his health.

“I ask you to pray for his speedy improvement. These are difficult moments that we are going through, but I am sure that my ‘nero’ will defeat this damn creature … In life we ​​always have such strong moments … God, I kneel before you and implore you for my health brother. I beg you not to abandon him and help him out of this. I know that your blessing will do it and you will heal him … With all the faith in the world ”, was the message from Jimmy Chinchay’s brother.

Jimmy Chinchay

Friends and colleagues of the Peruvian journalist also joined in the prayers and messages of support on social networks.

“Our friend Jimmy Chinchay He is going through a very delicate moment of health, I ask everyone to unite in prayer and ask God to pour out his blessing on him. Quick recovery friend, “wrote one of his colleagues on Twitter.

Jimmy Chinchay

In that same publication, some television figures spoke out. “Strength and speedy recovery!” Wrote actor Paul Martin. “My prayers for you, Jimmy. With faith, “said the journalist Lorraine Alvarez.

Journalist, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.