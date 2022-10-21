United Kingdom.- The Journalist Iman Amrani infiltrated a SHEIN factory and recorded videos to make a documentary in which alleged secrets of the ecommerce brand originating in China.

It was the British channel Channel 4 where a fragment of the material was published that has generated diverse opinions about SHEINas it accuses alleged bad practices towards its employees and resumes the debate on labor rights.

The media professional posed as a worker at the Asian company that sells clothes, shoes and other items, thereby managing to interview people who allegedly make a living at the factory.

In the video, people are seen taking fabrics from mountains of clothes, in addition, listen to one of the so-called employees say that he works 17 hours a day. It should be noted that the journalist assured that her sole objective was to visualize the working conditions of the factory that subcontracts personnel for SHEIN.

Let us remember that this is not the first time that the company has been involved in scandals related to its employees, in May 2022 a video about help messages written on brand labels went viral on TikTok.

On that occasion, the issue became newsworthy in the serious news media, for which the Chinese company publicly assured that it was false advertising.

So far SHEIN has not issued official statements to refer to the documentary that exposes alleged poor working conditions in a factory of the globally popular ecommerce company.