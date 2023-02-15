The Russian journalist Maria Ponomarenko, from the news portal ‘RusNews’, was sentenced to six years in prison for a case of broadcasting “falsehoods“ about the actions of the Russian Army in Ukraine, according to what the media outlet where the reporter worked reported on Wednesday.

“The court has issued a sentence of six years in prison for the journalist Maria Ponomarenko“, wrote ‘RusNews’ on Telegram, recalling that a criminal case was brought against the 44-year-old journalist after a publication about “the bombing of the Mariupol theater“.

According to ‘RusNews’, Ponomarenko said that she does not expect to be forgiven, but neither does she consider herself a criminal for having denounced the offensive in Ukraine through Instagram.

The Prosecutor’s Office requested a nine-year prison sentence for the reporter, who has been detained since last April. Besides, You will not be able to dedicate yourself to journalism for five years after your release from prisonby decision of a court in Barnaul, in the Siberian region of Altai.

This offense, introduced after the start of the assault on Ukraine, has already been used on several occasions to sentence people who had publicly criticized the conflict to harsh prison terms.

On March 16, 2022, the Russian Defense Ministry stated that kyiv’s allegations about a Russian air strike on the Mariupol theater in eastern Ukraine does not “correspond with reality”.

The Ukrainian authorities, for their part, denounced that this theater, where some 1,500 people were taking refuge, was attacked with a Russian missile that caused hundreds of victims.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

*With information from AFP and EFE