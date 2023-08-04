Farewell to journalist Idris Sanneh, face of “Quelli che il calcio”

Idris, the television personality and journalist, a great Juventus fan, died in Brescia. Ansa writes it. He had been hospitalized for a few weeks. Edrissa Sanneh, this is her full name, originally from Gambia, was 72 years old and lived in Bedizzole in the province of Brescia. He had become known to the general public thanks to the broadcastQuelli che il calcio

