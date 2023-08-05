The journalist and television commentator Idris, born Edrissa Sanneh, died today in Brescia at the age of 72 in the hospital where he had been hospitalized for some time.

Edrissa Sanneh, this is her full name, originally from Gambia, was 72 years old and lived in Bedizzole in the province of Brescia. You had become known to the general public thanks to the broadcastQuelli che il calcio. Known by all as Idris, Edrissa Sanneh participated as a guest in the editions of the program in 1994, 2000 and then again in 2007 and 2009. In 2005 he was among the competitors of L’Isola dei Famosi and in 2016 he participated as a guest in Grand Hotel Chiambretti. Over the years Idris has also embarked on an acting career, starring in the film Black and White by Fabrizio Laurenti in 1990 and in the film Tifosi by Neri Parenti in 1999, but also in the TV series Butta La Luna between 2006 and 2009.

Idris has always been a great Juventus fan, ever since his arrival in Italy, and it is thanks to this passion of his that he has managed to win over the hearts of the Italian public, even if in recent years his presence on the main national broadcasters has was reduced. Edrissa Sanneh leaves behind his wife and four daughters born in Italy from his long marriage.

“Dear Idris, how many memories and how many laughs! Thank you for your friendship and your irony. The years we spent together were beautiful. You will be greatly missed.” Fabio Fazio writes it on twitter.