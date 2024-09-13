Journalist Bowes: US is fueling a major conflict that will destroy Europe

The US is fueling a large-scale conflict that could lead to the destruction of Europe. This was reported on its social network page X said Irish journalist Chay Bowes.

He wrote that many Europeans who support Kyiv in the conflict with Russia are oblivious to the increased risks to the region. At the same time, Bowes hinted at the organizer of the conflict, who is “planning and profitably fueling” it from afar, accompanying the publication with a photo of the White House.

Meanwhile, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said that the US does not intend to become a party to the conflict in Ukraine and does not intend to send its troops to Ukrainian territory.

Earlier, American journalist Clayton Morris stated that the US wants to destroy Europe in the event of a war with Russia. In this way, he commented on the possible lifting of restrictions on Ukraine’s strikes with Western weapons against the Russian Federation.