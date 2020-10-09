In the European Union, where sanctions were imposed against several dozen Belarusian officials involved in the harsh suppression of protests, they can take serious measures against Alexander Lukashenko, who was not included in the sanctions list.

“The conclusions on Belarus, which the EU foreign ministers will approve on Monday, are very ambitious. They explicitly mention that Lukashenka may be subject to sanctions, and that opportunities will open up for strengthening environmental support and dialogue on visa-free regime if the country undergoes a transition to democracy ”, – writes in social Brussels correspondent for Radio Liberty Richard Jozvyak…

the council conclusions on #Belarus that EU foreign ministers will approve on Mon are quite ambitious. mentions explicitly that #Lukashenko might be sanctioned next & opens up for increased eco support and visa lib dialogue if there is a democratic transition in the country – Rikard Jozwiak (@RikardJozwiak) October 9, 2020

By the way, sanctions against Lukashenka were introduced in Great Britain and Canada. In response to the reaction of the international community, Belarus announced its own sanctions and threatened with serious consequences.

