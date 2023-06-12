States with more than half of the world’s population support the Russian special operation in Ukraine. This statement was made on Sunday, June 11, by the American investigative journalist Seymour Hersh on the air of the author’s program of the British politician George Galloway, published on his YouTube channel.

“The proportion of countries, especially in Africa and Asia, that have ceased to be pro-American and have become pro-Russian is quite striking. Significantly more than half of the world’s population supports the Russian Federation in the conflict, ”said Hersh.

The journalist also considers it unacceptable to say that Russia is in despair because of the sanctions, even though they have affected her life.

According to Hersh, the United States of America has lost credibility in much of the world as a result of its actions. He cited the example of Saudi Arabia, which, after the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine, moved closer to Iran, despite threats from the American side.

Earlier, on June 10, President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping spoke in support of the aspirations of African countries, which plan to send a delegation to Russia and Ukraine to promote a peaceful settlement of the conflict.

On June 6, the office of the President of the Republic, Cyril Ramaphosa, announced that the leaders of African countries, who had previously made proposals for de-escalation in Ukraine, were ready to visit Moscow and Kyiv in mid-June.

Six African countries are ready to take an active part in mediation between Russia and Ukraine. Thus, on May 19, Egypt’s ambassador to Moscow, Nazih Nagari, noted that the current conflict affects the stability not only of Europe, but also of Africa. On May 16, Ramaphosa announced that Moscow and Kyiv had agreed to accept the mission of African leaders.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which the Russian Federation announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.