Journalist Hersh doubted that the United States would admit guilt for undermining Nord Stream

American journalist Seymour Hersh expressed doubts that the US would eventually admit its responsibility for blowing up Nord Stream, despite the fact that there is a community in the pipeline business that knows exactly what happened. He is he told in an interview with consortiumnews.com.

“The last thing the White House would do… Look, they will never say, ‘We give up.’ They just never do it because they can’t,” he said.

According to him, the American authorities will continue to put pressure on the right people so that this story does not develop further. Hersh clarified that there is a whole community in the pipeline business that is aware of what happened and who is responsible for it. He added that these people will also hush up the Nord Stream story, as they want to continue to receive contracts.

Earlier, Hersh called the US opinion about the victory of Ukraine over Russia suicidal. According to him, there was a lot of corruption in Kyiv. He stated that the US “needed to push through the world.”