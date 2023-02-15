American journalist Seymour Hersh accused the US authorities and the US media of hushing up information about Washington’s involvement in the explosions on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines. He expressed his opinion on the platform substack February, 15.

The journalist pointed out that during his work at The New York Times from 1972 to 1979, almost all of his investigations appeared on the front pages of the publication. In addition, his work was followed closely by The Washington Post. However, now neither one nor the other edition has published a word about its investigation into the sabotage at Nord Stream.

“Now none of the newspapers have written a word about the pipeline story, they have not even quoted the White House’s denial of my story,” he said.

The investigation in question was published by Hersh on February 8. It said that US divers had planted remotely activated bombs under Nord Stream back in June 2022. They carried out this operation under the cover of NATO exercises. In September 2022, the Norwegians activated the explosive devices. According to the journalist, Washington’s goal was to force Germany to provide military assistance to Ukraine.

The Western media, in turn, practically ignored the journalist’s investigation. Only some German publications reacted to the article, and Twitter users accused the German media of cowardice due to the silence of any information about explosions on gas pipelines. The categorical silence of the affected German companies was also noted.

On February 14, Hersh gave an interview to a German newspaper Berliner Zeitung. In a conversation with the publication, he said that US President Joe Biden personally initiated the decision to undermine the pipelines. At the same time, according to the journalist, the White House did not calculate well enough the consequences of blowing up gas pipelines.

Leaks at Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 were discovered in September 2022. The seismic center of Sweden said that two powerful underwater explosions were registered in the area of ​​​​leaks in pipelines at the time of the emergency. The Russian Federation called the incident an act of state terrorism.