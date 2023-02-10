In Ukraine, the rights of Hungarians and other national minorities are being violated due to forced mobilization. On Friday, February 10, Hungarian journalist Gabor Stir told Izvestia.

“There is a violent mobilization going on. This is a terrible story. People are afraid, they don’t want to go to the front and die. So the question arises: should Hungarian and other minorities die for Ukraine? Their rights are being violated,” he said.

According to the journalist, Ukraine “not in the European style” refers to national minorities. Stir noted that the heads of Hungary, Croatia and Bulgaria have already addressed Ukraine with a demand to respect the rights of minorities.

At the same time, as the journalist notes, Romania and Poland pay little attention to the infringement of the rights of national minorities. Instead, they, like Ukraine, are increasing pressure on Russia, forgetting about protecting their own people, Stir said.

On February 7, martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine were extended for another 90 days.

Earlier, on February 2, the head of the Russian Snigirevsky district administration, Yuriy Barbashov, announced that the Kyiv regime was carrying out a total mobilization of men in the Snigirevsky district of the Kherson region under its control. According to him, people are afraid to go out into the street, so as not to be seized and forcibly placed in Ukrainian units, which are immediately sent to the hottest points of the front. Barbashov also noted that the Ukrainian authorities treat people like cannon fodder.

The day before, the head of the personnel department of the headquarters of the command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Roman Gorbach, said that citizens of Ukraine liable for military service who are limitedly fit for service can be drafted into the country’s Armed Forces as part of mobilization.

Martial law in Ukraine was introduced on February 24, 2022. The next day, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on general mobilization in the country.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

