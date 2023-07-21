Giovana Teles was fired in one of the company’s cuts after more than 30 years as a reporter

The journalist Giovana Teles took over this Thursday (July 20, 2023) the press office of the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, headed by Minister Márcio Macedo. Teles was a reporter for Grupo Globo for over 30 years. She was fired in April in one of the company’s cuts. In Instagram post with photos of the Planalto Palace, the journalist wrote: “This is the landscape that I have from now on. Already somewhat familiar, but from a totally different angle.”. She said she was still “open doors to welcome fellow journalists”.