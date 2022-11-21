Federica Masolin bursts into tears during the live broadcast: “Help me” | VIDEO

Moments of great emotion at the end of the last Formula 1 GP of the season with the journalist Federica Masolin who burst into tears during the live following the interview with the driver Sebastian Vettel, who announced his farewell to the Circus.

During the live broadcast of Sky, Mara Sangiorgio’s interview with Sebastian Vettel was proposed, at his last Grand Prix of his career.

Once the face-to-face was over, the line returned to Federica Masolin and Davide Valsecchi with the journalist who, after trying to comment, was overwhelmed by emotion and burst into tears live.

“He has always shown himself for the nice person, even before the pilot,” said the presenter with her colleague who began to smile.

“It made me emotional… say something, help me” Federica Masolin said, asking her colleagues to intervene in her place.

The direction took care of resolving the situation, which sent the advertisement with the journalist who, at the end of the break, returned to lead the program without problems.