When he arrived homein Cuernavaca, Moreloswas shot and wounded he journalist Edgar Arroyo, This Tuesday night.

Fortunately, it was declared safeof the wound who suffered in a armreported media outlets such as El Sol de Cuernavaca and Sin Línea Diario.

It was detailed that the journalist was arriving at his homein the Ramón Hernández Navarro colony, in his car, when in that another vehicle blocked his way.

Arroyo, seeing what was about to happen, reacted and He accelerated his car in reversewhen the strangers began to activate their firearms.

Edgar was hit in a armthe bullet went through him. The criminals Then they gave on the run.

Edgar Arroyo was injured. Photo published by Sin Línea Diario.

After the first reports, they came police and paramedicswho took him to a hospital in IMSS. And they reported it stable and out of danger.

The Morelos government also urged the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) to investigate the case and arrest those responsible.

Édgar Arroyo is a radio coordinator at La 99, part of the Diario de Morelos corporation, and a news anchor.

This attack joins the long list of attacks against journalists in Mexico during this six-year term.