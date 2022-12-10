World Cup, US journalist dies of heart attack during Argentina-Holland. Football in mourning for Grant Wahl

He suddenly collapsed and died while following for work Argentina-Netherlands the American journalist Grant Wahl48 years old, veteran sports reporter, sent to Qatar for the World Cup.

Grant Wahl and the rainbow t-shirt for LGBTQ rights in Qatar

In recent days, the journalist who died during the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Qatar had been briefly stopped by Doha authorities for wearing a rainbow t-shirt in support of LGBTQ rights. The circumstances of his death are not clear, but in recent days Grant Wahl he had complained of not feeling well, so much so that he went to the press center surgery, believing he had bronchitis. He had been given cough syrup and ibuprofen. He later said he felt better after admitting to suffering “an involuntary capitulation of my body and mind” after the United States-Netherlands match on December 3.

“It’s not my first World Cup – the journalist had told in his newsletter – I did eight … and I got sick every time, it’s just a question of finding a way to complete one’s work”.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price also spoke about Wahl’s death, saying he was “in close contact” with the journalist’s family.

Journalist dies during Holland-Argentina at the World Cup in Qatar. Grant Wahl’s brother: ‘They killed him’

“My name is Eric Wahl. I live in Seattle. I’m Grant Wahl’s brother. I’m gay. I’m the reason he wore the rainbow flag shirt to the World Cup” says his brother Eric in a video posted on social media in which he insinuates doubts about the circumstances that led to the journalist’s death during the Netherlands-Argentina match at the World Cup in Qatar and referring to the fact that last November 21 he was blocked by the staff of security before entering the stadium. Grant Wahl had explained that he was held up for 25 minutes at the stadium before USA – Wales, for the rainbow shirt. “My brother was healthy,” continues Eric Wahl “He told me in recent days that he had received death threats. I don’t think he just died. I believe he was killed and please help me.” Subsequently, the brother of the killed journalist explained that they are still trying to understand what happened “he collapsed at the stadium, he was given resuscitation then he was taken by Uber to the hospital where he died. We spoke to the department of state and Celine (his wife, ed) is in contact with Ron Klain and the White House”.

