The television host and former soccer player Diego Diaz confirmed that he has coronavirus. Through a message on social networks He said that he is asymptomatic and that he is isolated at home.

“Hello, following a rumor that began to circulate I want to tell you that I am Covid positive along with other channel colleagues“Diaz began in his video that he uploaded to his Instagram profile.

“We all returned to Buenos Aires between yesterday and today. I am already at home, the programming will continue with some replacements. Luckily I am asymptomatic,” he continued.

The TyC Sports journalist was in Mar del Plata with the rest of his colleagues who carry out the Super Fútbol program.

Among them, the former soccer player Rolfi Montenegro, Nico Cambiasso, journalists Guido Glait and Gaston Edul along with other production and technical members of the program.

“I would ask you to please take care of yourself. There are many people who relaxed and do not take this into account. I hope this happens soon, you have to take care of yourself “, completed the driver in the video he shared on his networks.

Diego Díaz was at the center of the controversies during the past week when from his program he explicitly said that he is “Anti Boca”.

Given this, the club itself released a statement in which it repudiated his sayings: “It does not contribute at all to the message of peace and tolerance for which Boca works every day and that it should also be accompanied by the media to have a football that is becoming a little healthier, “they said from the club.

Last Tuesday the journalist said: “The anti-Obamaism throws me. What do you want me to tell you?” And I add: “Guys stop: I’m a San Lorenzo fan, a San Lorenzo fanatic. We hate Boca. What do you want me to say?”

AFG