The renowned sports journalist, Grant Wahl, passed away this Friday in Qatar while covering the match between Argentina and the Netherlands, US Soccer announced in a statement.

“The entire US Soccer family is heartbroken to learn that we have lost Grant Wahl. Grant made football his life’s work, and we are devastated that he and his brilliant writing will no longer be with us.”, reads the letter.

Grant Wahl was one of the leading sportswriters in the US.

Although the US Soccer Federation did not give more details about what happened, ‘The New Tork Times’ reported that, according to the journalist’s agent, Wahl was in the stands when he began to feel bad and collapsed. In addition, he reported that, in recent days, the reporter had not been sleeping well and had a lot of stress due to the hustle and bustle of his work.

Nevertheless, The brother of the sports journalist published a video on his Instagram account in which he assures that he suspects that his brother was murdered.

“I don’t think my brother died. I think they killed him,” Eric Wahl said.

According to Eric’s account, his brother was healthy, but he had received death threats. after he wore a rainbow shirt, alluding to the LGBTI community, at the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

“I am the reason he wore the rainbow shirt to the World Cup. My brother was healthy. He told me that he received death threats. I don’t think my brother died. I think he was murdered. And I beg for any help”, he mentioned.

Terrible news about the death of @GrantWahl, one of the most respected soccer journalists in the United States, while covering the World Cup in Qatar, days after wearing a rainbow jersey. His brother thinks that he has been murdered. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/ig5o13ETR8 —Luis Herrera (@luisrha) December 10, 2022

The incident to which Wahl’s brother refers happened on November 21, when Grant Wahl was denied entry to the United States vs. Wales and detained him for 25 minutes for the T-shirt he was wearing in support of LGBTI rights.

“The security guards refused to let me in and detained me for 25 minutes. and angrily demanded that I take off my shirt. ‘You have to change your shirt,’ a guard told me. ‘It’s not allowed’“He wrote at that time on his sports blog, in which he also reported that a cell phone was taken from him and minutes later it was returned to him.

