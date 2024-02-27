The Brazilian journalist Gisele Kümpel filed a complaint with the Police against the man who works as the mascot of the Porto Alegre International by sexual harassment during the game against Gremio last Sunday.

The reporter from the Monumental radio station He stated on social networks that he went to the police station to report the “sexual harassment” of the man who played the

mascot of the Colorado club, while covering the classic known as 'Gre-Nal' on the grass of the Beira-Rio stadium.

In an interview with the 'ge' portal released this Monday, he reported that during the match he observed that the mascot began to behave in a “strange” way making “gestures” in his direction.

Kümpel stated that, after the goal of Alan Patrickwhich certified Inter's comeback (3-2) in added time of the second half, the mascot hugged her and remained in that position seconds later pushing her head back as if he were giving her a kiss.

“I could hear the click of the kiss and feel his sweat”, he described. On social networks, she denounced that her case is one more against women who, like her, “try to do their job in football and suffer from idiots who are criminals.”

⚠️ Jornalista Gisele Kümpel registered an Ocorrência Bulletin against the mascot of the International, or Saci, for sexual harassment during Gre-Nal 441. A professional, who was working in the field, used his social networks to report sexual harassment… pic.twitter.com/vV8RtP9Ivk — Fut Brasileirão. 🇧🇷 (@futbrasileirao_) February 26, 2024

“I will go to the end so that no woman goes through this,” guaranteed the journalist, who said she felt “dread” and “disbelief” over what happened.

Spanish full-back Hugo Mallo plays for Internacional, who will be tried on July 11 in Barcelona, ​​accused of alleged sexual abuse of a woman who worked as Espanyol's mascot on April 24, 2019, in the match between the Catalan team. and Celta de Vigo.

According to the complaint filed with the Police, the footballer, then in the Vigo team, “put his hands under the costume and touched her breasts” during the usual greeting between the players of both teams. Mallo has “categorically” denied the accusation.

EFE

More sports news