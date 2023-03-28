Baja California.- The journalist Dianeth Perez Arreola makes public knowledge that it is being subjected to attacks in his personal life, and considers that this is in reprisal for publications he has made on the subject of official advertising and how it is distributed or paid public money to the media, in Baja California.

Specifically, she has posted about spending on advertising contracts by the State Commission of Public Services of mexicalihe Mexicali City Hall and of his own Congress of the State of Baja Californiapublications that Pérez Arreola has made since last year, published by the weekly Zeta.

On March 26, it was announced that Pérez Arreola, director of the Brújula News portal, provided a letter to mediaand made it public.

He specified that he has suffered a series of “cyberattacks”, originating from false profiles, with which they seek to discredit his work.

It details that she has based her notes on requests for transparency, to know invoices and media contracts; analyzes the income obtained by each medium, coming from public money.

There have already been several information spaces that have pointed out the discretion with which the official advertising resource is disbursed or paid for.

black campaign

A “black campaign” against Pérez Arreola, specifically a Facebook page that poses as a formal media outlet (Monitor Baja California), which has attacked other journalists who have been critical of the Morenista governments.

On that page they display issues of their family and some other data of a personal nature, which put their integrity at risk, says the affected journalist.

It should be noted that said social media page has made other publications against other journalists. Usually, they do so in response to publications against the Morenista governments.

Pérez Arreola assured that he would request the support of local and national civil associations, such as Article 19.

It also asks the governor of Baja California, Marina del Pilar Ávila Olmeda, and the mayoress of Mexicali, Norma Alicia Bustamante, so that their officials refrain from this type of aggression.

It should be noted that it is unknown whether the attacks are directed by officials or by representatives of the media.

Baja California journalists have already publicly expressed their support for Pérez Arreola and have asked the authorities not to allow these attacks on free journalism.

“We urge Public Opinion to reject these black campaigns, denouncing the sites on social networks and not sharing this type of defamatory texts…, we also demand that the state government not allow free journalism to be attacked in this low manner, because the levels of freedom of expression in the entity are a reflection of the respect for the free exercise of journalism from power”, reads a letter from journalists, which can be seen on the Brújula News portal.

It may interest you: